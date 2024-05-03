Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) CFO Sells $16,699.48 in Stock

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Free Report) CFO Houte Hans Van sold 1,387 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $16,699.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,857.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Houte Hans Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 2nd, Houte Hans Van sold 3,499 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $44,892.17.

On Friday, February 16th, Houte Hans Van sold 6,812 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $68,256.24.

Nurix Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

Nurix Therapeutics stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 178.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NRIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nurix Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Institutional Trading of Nurix Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,194,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,972,000 after purchasing an additional 601,952 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,804 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 690,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 440,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 622,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 53,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 205,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 60,271 shares in the last quarter.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

