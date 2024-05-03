Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPLP opened at $35.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10,069.17. The firm has a market cap of $723.64 million, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.30. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $48.00.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $466.91 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Steel Partners

About Steel Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Partners stock. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Partners Holdings L.P. ( NYSE:SPLP Free Report ) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Steel Partners were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

