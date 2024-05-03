Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price at $110.82

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.62.
PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PCAR opened at $106.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.
About PACCAR
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Stories
