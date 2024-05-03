Brokerages Set PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Target Price at $110.82

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.62.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on PACCAR from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Up 0.1 %

PCAR opened at $106.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.96. PACCAR has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCARGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR)

