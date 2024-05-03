Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.
Shares of SBS opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2808 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
