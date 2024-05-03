Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of SBS opened at $15.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.89.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2808 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s previous annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,375,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at about $195,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. 10.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

