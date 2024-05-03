Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) CFO Purchases $28,480.00 in Stock

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) CFO Gordon Scott Thanisch acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.12 per share, with a total value of $28,480.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,814.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Orion Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ORN opened at $7.59 on Friday. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.10.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $160.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.75 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 4.14% and a negative net margin of 1.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (up from $6.25) on shares of Orion Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Orion Group by 2,851.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.