Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Lowered to $490.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $575.00 to $490.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Saia from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Saia from $475.00 to $618.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Saia in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $676.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $497.22.

SAIA opened at $405.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $557.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $478.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Saia has a 1 year low of $266.91 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.71.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $754.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Saia will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,136,228.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.46, for a total transaction of $4,000,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,738.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas L. Col sold 1,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.75, for a total value of $1,010,643.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,136,228.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock valued at $14,966,813. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 5.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Saia by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Saia by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in Saia by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

