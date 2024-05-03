DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DV. TheStreet raised shares of DoubleVerify from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $30.34 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 74.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.85 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 7.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other DoubleVerify news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $175,939.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,384. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 50,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $1,706,463.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,531 shares of company stock worth $3,043,004. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DV. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $732,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the third quarter worth $371,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 41.9% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 9.0% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 27.6% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 55,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

