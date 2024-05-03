Royal Bank of Canada Increases goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$201.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$195.00 to C$201.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GSY. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lifted their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$196.44.

Shares of TSE GSY opened at C$181.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$166.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$152.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.25, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.97. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$87.00 and a 12 month high of C$182.46.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C$4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$3.92 by C$0.09. goeasy had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of C$338.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$340.35 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 16.6561044 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This is a boost from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$157.58, for a total transaction of C$4,727,400.00. Insiders own 22.18% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

