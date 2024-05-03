Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV) Cut to “Neutral” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Acrivon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRV opened at $8.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $191.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.23. Acrivon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $14.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.41.

Acrivon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.14). Equities research analysts forecast that Acrivon Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,353,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $20,000,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,360,858 shares in the company, valued at $45,567,293. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acrivon Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Acrivon Therapeutics stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRV – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of Acrivon Therapeutics worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Acrivon Therapeutics Company Profile

Acrivon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing oncology medicines for the patients whose tumors are predicted to be sensitive to each specific medicine by utilizing its proteomics-based patient responder identification platform. The company's Acrivon Predictive Precision Proteomics, a precision medicine platform enables the creation of drug specific proprietary OncoSignature companion diagnostics that are used to identify the patients to benefit from its drug candidates.

