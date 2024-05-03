TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Geron (NASDAQ:GERN)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $6.10.

GERN opened at $3.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.35. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $4.30.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 77,691.14% and a negative return on equity of 63.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Geron will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Geron by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,757 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Geron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

