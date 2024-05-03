National Bankshares Upgrades TFI International (TSE:TFII) to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of TFI International (TSE:TFII – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$217.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$222.00.

TFII has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on TFI International from C$155.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TFI International from C$122.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on TFI International from C$225.00 to C$235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Cormark upped their price objective on TFI International from C$180.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on TFI International from C$175.00 to C$172.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$182.78.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$181.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.40. TFI International has a 1-year low of C$137.36 and a 1-year high of C$220.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$204.98 and a 200 day moving average price of C$182.04.

In other TFI International news, insider TFI International Inc. purchased 66,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$217.23, for a total value of C$6,516,822.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 66,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$191.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,809,348.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 69,290 shares of company stock worth $13,228,693 and sold 52,706 shares worth $11,109,229. 5.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

