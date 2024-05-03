KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $675.00 target price on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $722.26.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $682.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $687.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $605.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. KLA has a 1-year low of $369.66 and a 1-year high of $729.15.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that KLA will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total value of $4,947,970.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total transaction of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in KLA by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in KLA by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA lifted its stake in KLA by 287.0% in the fourth quarter. Chico Wealth RIA now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 43,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

