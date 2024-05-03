InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

InfuSystem Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN INFU opened at $7.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $157.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InfuSystem

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 500,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of InfuSystem by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 28,038 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 468,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,515,000 after purchasing an additional 107,001 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in InfuSystem during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,918 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

InfuSystem Company Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

