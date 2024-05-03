StockNews.com Upgrades Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

CRK has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Comstock Resources from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.75.

NYSE:CRK opened at $9.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. Comstock Resources has a 52 week low of $7.07 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.70.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.97 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Star Exploration Corp Blue acquired 12,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $100,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,821,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,364,289.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRK. KGH Ltd grew its holdings in Comstock Resources by 119.3% during the 3rd quarter. KGH Ltd now owns 8,586,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $94,704,000 after buying an additional 4,670,959 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,139,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $72,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,302 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the first quarter valued at $5,643,000. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 530,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $3,167,000. 36.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

