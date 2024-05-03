FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FE. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.80.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $39.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. FirstEnergy has a 52 week low of $32.18 and a 52 week high of $40.42.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 97.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 68,155,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,498,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853,983 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 31.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,827,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $540,996,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756,228 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,307,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,271,000 after buying an additional 1,158,034 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,454,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,637,000 after buying an additional 590,815 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,573,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,950,000 after buying an additional 407,350 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

