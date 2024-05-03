Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $94.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upgraded Cardinal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays started coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $102.93.

Shares of CAH opened at $102.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a 12 month low of $77.56 and a 12 month high of $116.04.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $57.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 32.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,169,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in Cardinal Health by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

