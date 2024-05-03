Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Cut to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.50 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GERN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Geron from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Geron in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Geron presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.10.

Shares of GERN stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.35. Geron has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 77,691.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 77.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Geron will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GERN. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Geron by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,202,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,657,619 shares in the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC raised its stake in Geron by 12.8% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 27,225,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,843,000 after buying an additional 3,081,611 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in Geron by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 10,712,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after buying an additional 1,521,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Geron by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,405,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,060,000 after buying an additional 342,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Geron by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,557,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,663,000 after acquiring an additional 784,822 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

