NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $264.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.72.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $254.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.15. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $161.23 and a 12-month high of $264.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. Research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $20,510,000 after buying an additional 28,518 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after purchasing an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at $845,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

