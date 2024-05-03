Wedbush Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $68.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Equity Residential’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.04.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $65.56 on Monday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 31.70%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total transaction of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,548 shares of company stock worth $666,351 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $2,143,388,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,416,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,772 shares during the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $61,160,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Equity Residential by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,206,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,659,000 after acquiring an additional 629,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Equity Residential by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $570,333,000 after acquiring an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

