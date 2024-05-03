Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Climb Global Solutions Trading Down 10.5 %

NASDAQ CLMB opened at $59.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Climb Global Solutions has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $73.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.98.

Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $92.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. Climb Global Solutions had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 3.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Climb Global Solutions will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

In other Climb Global Solutions news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $229,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares in the company, valued at $6,686,005.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Climb Global Solutions news, CEO Dale Richard Foster sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $229,215.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,686,005.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Charles Edward Bass sold 500 shares of Climb Global Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $32,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,159.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLMB. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 1,836.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 103,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 97,873 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Climb Global Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,007,000. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 34.0% during the third quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 199,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after buying an additional 50,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Climb Global Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. 49.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Climb Global Solutions Company Profile

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

