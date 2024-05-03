B. Riley Weighs in on H&E Equipment Services, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HEES)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for H&E Equipment Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for H&E Equipment Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for H&E Equipment Services’ FY2024 earnings at $4.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $371.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.52 million. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

HEES has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of H&E Equipment Services from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

HEES opened at $47.05 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $66.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.55%.

In related news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total transaction of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,259,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 1,092 shares of H&E Equipment Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $69,254.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,078 shares in the company, valued at $13,259,726.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley W. Barber sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total transaction of $885,252.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,391,974.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,800 shares of company stock valued at $4,534,789. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 89,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

