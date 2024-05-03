908 Devices Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.38) Per Share (NASDAQ:MASS)

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for 908 Devices in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). The consensus estimate for 908 Devices’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 908 Devices’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS.

Shares of MASS opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.07. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $12.51.

908 Devices ( NASDAQ:MASS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. 908 Devices had a negative return on equity of 20.47% and a negative net margin of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $9.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of 908 Devices by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 35.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 9,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

