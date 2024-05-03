Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Triumph Capital Management

Triumph Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $18,156,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth $8,936,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,293,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,699,000 after acquiring an additional 978,758 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,881,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,496,000 after acquiring an additional 616,049 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 770,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 584,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AQN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:AQN opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.00. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.67 and a beta of 0.66.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $666.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

