Northland Capmk Weighs in on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a report issued on Thursday, May 2nd. Northland Capmk analyst D. Schafer now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Generac’s current full-year earnings is $6.12 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Generac’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.60 million. Generac had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

GNRC has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $128.66 on Friday. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,707,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $67,253,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Generac by 432.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 392,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,697,000 after purchasing an additional 318,664 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Generac by 13,944.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 297,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,683,000 after purchasing an additional 295,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac by 14.9% during the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after purchasing an additional 261,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

