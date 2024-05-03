iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 651,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the previous session’s volume of 536,850 shares.The stock last traded at $22.02 and had previously closed at $22.27.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,642,000. Strategic Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Management LLC now owns 899,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,330 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,024,000. Avalon Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,138,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

