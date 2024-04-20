StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Marin Software Stock Down 6.7 %
NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.
About Marin Software
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.
