StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marin Software Stock Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $2.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Marin Software has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.35 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 80.25% and a negative net margin of 123.61%.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

About Marin Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Marin Software in the first quarter valued at $50,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as self-serves solutions and managed services.

