Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 29.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMO stock opened at $144.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.03. The company has a market capitalization of $490.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

