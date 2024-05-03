CGI Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share (TSE:GIB)

CGI Group, Inc. (TSE:GIB – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for CGI Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter.

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.81 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.60 billion.

