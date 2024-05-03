Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.55), Briefing.com reports. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Selective Insurance Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance
Shares of SIGI opened at $95.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.51 and a 200-day moving average of $102.70. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $91.99 and a one year high of $109.58. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.
Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.74%.
Insider Activity
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on SIGI. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Selective Insurance Group
About Selective Insurance Group
Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Selective Insurance Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Banks Were Right in Boosting Shake Shack Stock Before Earnings
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- For Cardinal Health, the Proof Will be in Its Performance
Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.