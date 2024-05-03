Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.22 and a 1-year high of $210.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on EL. Barclays lifted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.33.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

