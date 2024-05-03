Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Lowered by Howe & Rusling Inc.

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,542,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,048,000 after acquiring an additional 680,703 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,824,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,801,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,673,000. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $20,983,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,353,000 after purchasing an additional 286,280 shares during the period.

SCHV stock opened at $72.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $76.13.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

