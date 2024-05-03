PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Announces Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 42.13% and a negative net margin of 66.12%. The business had revenue of $44.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 82.4% on a year-over-year basis. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock opened at $61.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.37. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $63.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 904 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $45,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $263,242.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,319 shares in the company, valued at $11,783,606.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,149 shares of company stock worth $4,653,720 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

