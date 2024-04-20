MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on MiX Telematics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MIXT
MiX Telematics Stock Performance
MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MiX Telematics will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of MiX Telematics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in MiX Telematics by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its holdings in MiX Telematics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 452,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MiX Telematics Company Profile
MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MiX Telematics
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Comprehensive Analysis of PayPal Stock
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Intuitive Surgical Stock Can Trend Much Higher This Year
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Alibaba Stock Analysis: Insights, Trends, and Future Predictions
Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.