Concord Wealth Partners Has $80,000 Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Concord Wealth Partners reduced its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 70.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after acquiring an additional 475,118 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 215.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,242,000 after acquiring an additional 232,821 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,838,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,084,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.06. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.79 and a 1-year high of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.64 million. On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.80%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,017,175. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.