New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $7.54 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,692 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 5,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 44.0% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $263.91 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $312.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $46.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.62% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PSA. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Public Storage

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.