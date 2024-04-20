Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$183.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$183.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

CNR opened at C$175.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of C$143.13 and a 12 month high of C$181.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$175.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$164.88.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.62%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$168.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,010,640.00. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$168.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,010,640.00. Also, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

