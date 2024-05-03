Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark increased their target price on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

In other news, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total transaction of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total transaction of C$2,399,837.72. Insiders have sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE TSU opened at C$42.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67. Trisura Group has a 12-month low of C$29.05 and a 12-month high of C$44.83. The company has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 0.81.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.05. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

