Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (TSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of C$17.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.64 million.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 1.0 %

TSE:ASM opened at C$0.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.73. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52-week low of C$0.57 and a 52-week high of C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of C$125.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00 and a beta of 1.98.

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.