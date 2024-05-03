Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 413.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.

Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.86.

In related news, Director Timothy Heydenreich Harned bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.31 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,016 shares in the company, valued at $243,680.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased a total of 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,375 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.

