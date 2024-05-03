Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.
Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative net margin of 413.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter.
Vuzix Stock Performance
Shares of Vuzix stock opened at $1.36 on Friday. Vuzix has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $6.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Vuzix from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.
Vuzix Company Profile
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.
