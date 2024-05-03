WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WEC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Stories

