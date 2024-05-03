WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Issues Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY24 guidance to $4.80-4.90 EPS.
WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40.
WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Stock Report on WEC Energy Group
Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group
In related news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,402,131.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 2,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.89, for a total transaction of $223,258.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,131.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 37,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.69, for a total transaction of $2,925,694.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 274,782 shares in the company, valued at $21,622,595.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
WEC Energy Group Company Profile
WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WEC Energy Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Carvana’s Q1 Earnings: A Profitability U-Turn
Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.