The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 112.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,864,000 after buying an additional 72,598 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 310,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Barclays boosted their price target on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Southern from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.36.

SO stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.92.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.14%.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,025 shares of company stock worth $1,424,402. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

