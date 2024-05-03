MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.950-2.950 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.690. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.6 billion-$12.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.5 billion. MasTec also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.880-0.880 EPS.
MasTec Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE MTZ opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.40. MasTec has a one year low of $44.65 and a one year high of $123.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.80 and a beta of 1.61.
MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasTec will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.
About MasTec
MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.
