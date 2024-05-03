Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP) Issued By Raymond James

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSE:BIP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. Raymond James also issued estimates for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C($1.36). The firm had revenue of C$6.77 billion for the quarter.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Increases Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. This is an increase from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is a leading global infrastructure company that owns and operates high-quality, long-life assets in the utilities, transport, midstream and data infrastructure sectors across North and South America, Asia Pacific and Europe. The Company is focused on assets that have contracted and regulated revenues that generate stable and predictable cash flows.

