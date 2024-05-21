Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 3,932 Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 2,317.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 51,903 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 290.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after buying an additional 32,811 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $907,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,153,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sony Group by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SONY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Sony Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. 586,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 843,237. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $101.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.95. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $75.11 and a 52-week high of $100.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.97 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 13.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

