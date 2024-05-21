Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $334,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 29,189 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,594,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 19.9% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 76.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,185,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $105,325,000 after buying an additional 90,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.56. 4,318,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,082,859. The company has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.65 and a fifty-two week high of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average is $94.88.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

TJX Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total value of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares in the company, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

