GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

GW&K Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $37,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,540,197,000 after purchasing an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $4,311,070,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Home Depot by 1.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,347,396 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,730,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,141 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,802,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,050,363,000 after purchasing an additional 195,670 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 12,647.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,991 shares of company stock worth $35,915,914. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.2 %

HD stock traded down $4.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $333.68. 1,760,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,820. The company has a market cap of $330.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.21 and its 200-day moving average is $347.32. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $396.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

