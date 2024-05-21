Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Invests $261,000 in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its position in ASML by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ASML by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in ASML by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASML Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded down $12.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $927.35. 555,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,522. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $365.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $938.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $842.43. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,036.00.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

