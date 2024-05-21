Insider Selling: A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) EVP Sells 500 Shares of Stock

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) EVP Carol Meltzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total value of $19,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A-Mark Precious Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.60. The company had a trading volume of 116,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,762. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.76. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.14 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $882.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $184,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

