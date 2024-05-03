Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (SWP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee (TSE:SWP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$41.24 million during the quarter. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance

Shares of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee stock opened at C$4.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.79 million, a PE ratio of -68.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.91. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee has a one year low of C$2.40 and a one year high of C$4.16.

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Company Profile

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc engages in the decaffeination of green coffee without the use of chemicals in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company sells its decaffeinated green coffees to specialty roaster retailers, specialty coffee importers, and commercial coffee roasters, as well as through regional distributors.

