Aigen Investment Management LP Takes $995,000 Position in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 57,894 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 2.9% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 52,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 54,260 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 458,781 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 26,335 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.6% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE YPF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.51. 1,250,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,327,293. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80.

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 20.70% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup cut YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $20.00 to $22.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.07.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company's downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

